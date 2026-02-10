Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Price Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.78. 1,181,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 178,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Jonathan Rosset purchased 35,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 655,000 shares in the company, valued at C$497,800. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

