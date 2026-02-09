USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.44. 12,752,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 27,145,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

USAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,380. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,400. This trade represents a 13.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

