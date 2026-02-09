iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.57 and last traded at $78.6850, with a volume of 1080345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

