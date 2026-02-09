Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $28.83. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 40,017 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Regencell Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regencell Bioscience

Regencell Bioscience Trading Up 1.8%

Institutional Trading of Regencell Bioscience

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regencell Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regencell Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.