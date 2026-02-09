Analyzing QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and indie Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $20.11 million 6.11 -$3.84 million ($0.57) -12.61 indie Semiconductor $216.68 million 4.04 -$132.60 million ($0.75) -5.31

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QuickLogic and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 1 1 2 0 2.25 indie Semiconductor 1 1 5 0 2.57

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.04%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 65.62%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -58.26% -33.71% -17.70% indie Semiconductor -66.84% -28.84% -13.60%

Risk & Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. It provides various platforms, such as software tools and eFPGA IP enables the adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across aerospace, and defense, consumer/industrial IOT, and consumer electronics markets. In addition, the company engages in the eFPGA IP Licensing business consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into custom semiconductor solutions. Further, the company offers silicon products, such as EOS, QuickAI, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products; and PASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software services. The company markets and sells its products to defense industrial base contractors, U.S. government entities, system OEMs, and fabless semiconductor companies through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

