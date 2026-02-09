SelfKey Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $49.57 thousand worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @singularity_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

