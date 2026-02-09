SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolvBTC has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion and $35.01 thousand worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolvBTC token can currently be purchased for about $69,751.46 or 1.01568084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolvBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SolvBTC Token Profile

SolvBTC’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official website is solv.finance. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol.

Buying and Selling SolvBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 7,882.45415499 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 70,954.37272717 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,769.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolvBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolvBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolvBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolvBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.