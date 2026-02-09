Aster Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion (ASTER)

Aster (ASTER) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Aster has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Aster has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $244.17 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aster token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aster alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.72 or 1.01696368 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aster Token Profile

Aster launched on September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,822,985,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,476,232,867 tokens. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Aster’s official website is www.asterdex.com. The official message board for Aster is medium.com/asterdex.

Aster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,822,985,112.44644838 with 2,476,232,867.35644838 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.6311066 USD and is up 10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 413 active market(s) with $283,862,633.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.