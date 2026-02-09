Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,718 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $88.49 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

