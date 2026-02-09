Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $5.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.5857.

DNUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

