Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.0590. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 56,746 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a China-based manufacturer focused on the design, development and production of electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and charging infrastructure. The company offers a range of small, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) under its own brand and supplies key components—including battery packs and electric drive systems—to automotive partners. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Kandi is engaged in the development and operation of charging stations and battery-swap facilities intended to support EV adoption in urban environments.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, Kandi began its operations producing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-road products.

