Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.19.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,490 shares of company stock worth $21,756,389 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $333.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

