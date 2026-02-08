Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Steven Madden

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings and high price targets, supporting upside expectations — BTIG and Telsey each kept a $50 price target (~40% above current levels), and Needham issued a buy rating, all signaling continued analyst conviction in growth and margin recovery. Analyst Reaffirmations

Multiple firms reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings and high price targets, supporting upside expectations — BTIG and Telsey each kept a $50 price target (~40% above current levels), and Needham issued a buy rating, all signaling continued analyst conviction in growth and margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Aggregated analyst data shows a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can provide a baseline of support for the stock as investors weigh divergent views. Consensus Recommendation

Aggregated analyst data shows a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can provide a baseline of support for the stock as investors weigh divergent views. Neutral Sentiment: Wide analyst target dispersion (roughly $30 to $50) increases short-term volatility — bullish firms cite upside from pricing and brand strength, while bearish views focus on wholesale execution. This split means news flow and guidance will likely move the stock materially. Analyst Coverage Note

Wide analyst target dispersion (roughly $30 to $50) increases short-term volatility — bullish firms cite upside from pricing and brand strength, while bearish views focus on wholesale execution. This split means news flow and guidance will likely move the stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded SHOO from Hold to Underperform and cut its target to $30, pointing to near-term wholesale headwinds; that downgrade triggered heavy selling pressure and headlines about a sell-off. Jefferies Downgrade

Jefferies downgraded SHOO from Hold to Underperform and cut its target to $30, pointing to near-term wholesale headwinds; that downgrade triggered heavy selling pressure and headlines about a sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Coverage in news outlets reports that large retail customers are reportedly rejecting price increases, which could pressure margins and wholesale revenue if retailers resist passing through higher costs. Those reports explain the sharp intraday weakness cited in market headlines. Wholesale Headwinds Coverage

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.