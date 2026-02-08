Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$9.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.15. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$9.56.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.57%.The business had revenue of C$104.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.625118 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: CIBC upgraded Cardinal from “hold” to “strong?buy” and set a C$11.00 price target (up from C$7.75), implying roughly mid?teens upside from current levels — the most influential and recent upgrade driving buyer interest. BayStreet: CIBC upgrade Zacks: CIBC coverage

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal has recently completed its first thermal SAGD project in Reford, Saskatchewan and has transitioned to the production phase of operations. The Company’s portfolio of conventional and SAGD project inventory offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

