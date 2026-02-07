Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.26. 50,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 29,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including investment-grade bonds, pre-refunded municipal obligations, variable rate demand obligations and related instruments. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to cash equivalents and repurchase agreements for liquidity and duration management.
The fund’s portfolio emphasizes quality and creditworthiness, focusing on sectors such as transportation, utilities, education and healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.