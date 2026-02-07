Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,222,000 after acquiring an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,718,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $5,564,996. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $362.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.12 and its 200-day moving average is $474.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.92 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

