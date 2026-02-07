Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $35.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evertec
Evertec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Evertec has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Evertec Company Profile
Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full?service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross?border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.
Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point?of?sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.
