Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,600. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola HBC traded as high as GBX 4,108 and last traded at GBX 4,111.59, with a volume of 1753307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,068.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,197.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola HBC

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616, for a total transaction of £542,400. Insiders have bought 432 shares of company stock worth $1,632,996 over the last 90 days. 99.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market cap of £15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,851 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,730.64.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.