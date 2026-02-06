iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 6826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.5043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 672.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
