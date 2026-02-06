iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.22 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 6826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.5043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 672.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 982.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.