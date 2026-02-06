Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Texas Capital raised MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.3%
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 0.40%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,351,305. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 528,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 412,767 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 66.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $6,351,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 109.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations: revenue of $4.61B, EPS of $1.60 (well above consensus) and consolidated adjusted EBITDA growth, which supports earnings momentum and helped lift sentiment. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full?Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and BetMGM cash: MGM repurchased 15M shares in 4Q (37.5M in 2025 total) and received $135M from BetMGM in 4Q — both increase per?share economics and support valuation. PR Newswire: Q4 Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target increases: Macquarie raised its target to $46 with an Outperform, and Truist also upgraded — these lifts add near?term buying interest and signal improved analyst conviction. Benzinga: Macquarie Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported all?time highs for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and market share in 2025, providing international growth tailwinds for the parent. PR Newswire: MGM China 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary: management acknowledges headwinds on the Las Vegas Strip but says demand indicators are improving heading into 2026 — a constructive signal but still early for a durable turn. Yogonet: Improving Demand Indicators
- Neutral Sentiment: Full?year scale: company reported ~$17.5B revenue for 2025, showing portfolio diversification benefits (U.S. + China + betting) but mixed region performance. Gaming Intelligence: 2025 Revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Las Vegas softness: several reports note weaker Strip performance in 2025 and lower Las Vegas revenue in Q4, which could pressure near?term margins and valuation if the recovery lags. Yahoo Finance: Vegas Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Cost questions at MGM China: while EBITDA hit records, analysts flagged rising costs and margin risks in Macau that could temper upside from the region. GGRAsia: China Cost Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet & liquidity watch: cash fell year?over?year and total liabilities remain large (noted in filings), so investors should monitor leverage and free?cash?flow conversion as buybacks continue. Company Slide Deck / Filings
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.
The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.
