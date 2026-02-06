Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.950-15.650 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 139,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,509. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,317,092.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,943.24. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 272.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

