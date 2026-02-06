ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded up $13.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,146. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $134.78 and a twelve month high of $262.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 25.76%.The business had revenue of $289.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

