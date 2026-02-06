Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.31 and traded as low as GBX 71.30. Macfarlane Group shares last traded at GBX 72.05, with a volume of 280,329 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

