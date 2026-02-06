JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Position Boosted by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2026

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPIFree Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 14.6% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.