JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Position Boosted by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 14.6% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

