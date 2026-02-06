Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 234.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.34.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $58,298.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,134.94. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,857. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

