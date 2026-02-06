Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,751 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $259.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $294.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.97.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

