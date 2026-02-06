BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on February 26th

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 8th.
BKI Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.58.
About BKI Investment
