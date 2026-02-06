BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on February 26th

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 8th.

BKI Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.58.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It employs bottom up approach with a focus on merits of individual companies rather than market and economic trends to create its portfolio. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments.

