BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 116.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,719,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,458,000 after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,306,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 116.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 267,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,436,000 after acquiring an additional 144,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 results topped expectations — EPS $6.22 vs. $5.80 est., revenue $2.41B vs. $2.30B est.; revenue +12.2% year-over-year, showing resilient holiday demand. RL Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised its full?year fiscal 2026 outlook (constant?currency revenue growth now expected in high?single to low?double digits and operating margin expansion ~100–140 bps), which supports a stronger medium?term profit trajectory. Ralph Lauren Q3 earnings beat, shares slide on tariff-driven margin outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirming bullish views — Telsey kept an “outperform” with a $435 price target (~28% upside from current levels), and Evercore ISI reiterated a buy stance, providing analyst support under the shares. Telsey Reaffirms Outperform, $435 PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings/management details available — investors can review the full Q3 earnings call transcript for color on inventory, pricing and channel dynamics. Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro note: a modest uptick in weekly jobless claims was reported alongside earnings season — a background factor but not specific to RL results. Jobless Claims & Earnings Morning
- Negative Sentiment: Management flagged tariff-driven margin pressure for Q4, which spooked investors and was cited as the main reason for the intraday selloff despite the beat and raised outlook. Tariff-driven margin outlook causes share drop
- Negative Sentiment: Shares moved sharply on the headline and guidance nuance — heavy volume suggests the market is pricing in near-term margin risk even though fundamentals remain solid. Ralph Lauren posts third-quarter sales beat
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.
Several analysts recently commented on RL shares. Zacks Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.
Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.
