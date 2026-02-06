Fabrinet’s (FN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $550.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.11.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $443.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $531.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.47.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total transaction of $1,021,108.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,885. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,643,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

