Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:ICE traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,856. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.58. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $584,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,523.24. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $837,401.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,150.80. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

