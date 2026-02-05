Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $23.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,397,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,144. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $364,748.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

