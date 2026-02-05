Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,205.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $985.00 to $1,205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,194.92.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $72.08 on Thursday, reaching $1,035.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $895.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $978.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.0% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.