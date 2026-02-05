Morgan Stanley Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $90.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. 614,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $487.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 89.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

