Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.70 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and $233.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,003,138,665 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,003,138,665.12944052 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08748434 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $228,054,423.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

