Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 447298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.90.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$838.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$298.19 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5597668 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products. It operates in the following reportable segments: Sugar and Maple products, of which the majority of the revenue comes from sugar products. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue generator; the United States; Europe; and others.

