The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Down 3.2%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 632.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $158,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 102.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,701,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,092,000 after buying an additional 3,894,947 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13,275.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,022,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,793,000 after buying an additional 2,007,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $72,380,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 898,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,192. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

