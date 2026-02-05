Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.8667.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $278.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.18. 161,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,404. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.66 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long?term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

