Rekt (rektcoin.com) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (REKT)

Rekt (rektcoin.com) (REKT) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Rekt (rektcoin.com) has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Rekt (rektcoin.com) has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and approximately $778.64 thousand worth of Rekt (rektcoin.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rekt (rektcoin.com) token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rekt (rektcoin.com) Token Profile
Rekt (rektcoin.com) launched on November 20th, 2024. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,865,292,736,692 tokens. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official Twitter account is @rektcoin. Rekt (rektcoin.com)’s official website is rekt.com.
Buying and Selling Rekt (rektcoin.com)
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rekt (rektcoin.com) directly using U.S. dollars.
