iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Holdings Lifted by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2,077.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,502 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,364,000 after acquiring an additional 78,649 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,009,000. Cambridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $131.64.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

