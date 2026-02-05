Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 575 Shares

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total value of $286,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,473,809.80. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total value of $305,560.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $460.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.60 and its 200-day moving average is $500.04. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $546.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

