Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,125 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $27,461.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,925 shares in the company, valued at $437,549.25. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $371,614.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 85,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,276.54. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 398.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

