Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $11.04. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.0850, with a volume of 63,285 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: DMO) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. The fund pursues these goals by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of mortgage?related securities.
The fund’s core investments include agency and non?agency residential mortgage?backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and asset?backed securities (ABS) secured by pools of auto loans, credit card receivables, home equity loans and other consumer debt obligations.
