Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $11.04. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.0850, with a volume of 63,285 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 13,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 78.7% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: DMO) is a closed?end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital preservation as a secondary objective. The fund pursues these goals by allocating its assets among a diversified portfolio of mortgage?related securities.

The fund’s core investments include agency and non?agency residential mortgage?backed securities (MBS), commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and asset?backed securities (ABS) secured by pools of auto loans, credit card receivables, home equity loans and other consumer debt obligations.

