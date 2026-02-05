Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $382.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by China Renaissance from $380.00 to $382.00 in a research report report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

