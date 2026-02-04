PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. PTC updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.930-2.540 EPS.

PTC reported a solid Q1 with constant?currency ARR up ~9% excluding Kepware/ThingWorx and free cash flow +13% (Q1 FCF $267M, which included ~$10M of divestiture costs); management raised FY26 revenue and non?GAAP EPS guidance and reiterated a ~ $1.0B free cash flow target for the year.

PTC highlighted a record level of deferred ARR under contract (management says Q4 FY26 deferred ARR is ~3x last year’s Q4), and expects much of that demand capture to begin converting to ARR in Q4 FY26 and to ramp in FY27–FY28, though timing depends on customer implementation schedules. The Kepware and ThingWorx divestiture remains on track to close on or before April 1, with expected net after?tax proceeds of ~ $365M (offset by ~ $160M of one?time cash outflows this year), and PTC plans to return capital — increasing share buybacks to roughly $1.1B–$1.3B in FY26 including the divestiture proceeds.

Shares of PTC traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,380. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.92.

In related news, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PTC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $12,547,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

