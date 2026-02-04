VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.37 and last traded at $107.59, with a volume of 512623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.81.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 2.4%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.3106 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
