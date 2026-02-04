Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 4th

Critical Metals, Elong Power, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the lithium supply chain—including exploration and mining, processing and refining, and manufacturers that use lithium in batteries. Investors watch these stocks for exposure to rising demand for electric vehicles and energy storage, but they can be volatile due to commodity-price swings, technological changes, and regulatory or operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Elong Power (ELPW)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELPW

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Recommended Stories