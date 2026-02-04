AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays cut shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.19. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.