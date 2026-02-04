75,168 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,345 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $57,761,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after buying an additional 390,526 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33,504.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 389,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 388,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,037,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,758,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

