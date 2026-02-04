CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0135. CV shares last traded at $0.0135, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

CV Trading Up 26.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

