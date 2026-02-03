NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 8.6% – Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.89. 24,758,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 31,765,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Key Headlines Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat analysis argues a major wave of AI-driven data-center spending (including Oracle’s planned SMR build) validates SMR vendors and highlights NuScale’s NRC-approved design and large TVA/ENTRA1 pipeline — a structural demand driver for long-term revenue. Read More.

MarketBeat analysis argues a major wave of AI-driven data-center spending (including Oracle’s planned SMR build) validates SMR vendors and highlights NuScale’s NRC-approved design and large TVA/ENTRA1 pipeline — a structural demand driver for long-term revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reports NuScale gaining momentum after a Duke permit story that underscores a valuation gap — suggesting progress on permitting and commercial traction that can re-rate the stock if projects advance. Read More.

Yahoo Finance reports NuScale gaining momentum after a Duke permit story that underscores a valuation gap — suggesting progress on permitting and commercial traction that can re-rate the stock if projects advance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary (Motley Fool roundup) lists NuScale among growth plays tied to next-decade power demand, reinforcing retail/institutional interest in SMR exposure. Read More.

Investor commentary (Motley Fool roundup) lists NuScale among growth plays tied to next-decade power demand, reinforcing retail/institutional interest in SMR exposure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry competitor Aegis formed a new subsidiary to pursue SMR/MMR integration — more industry attention but limited near-term direct impact on NuScale’s major government and utility partnerships. Read More.

Industry competitor Aegis formed a new subsidiary to pursue SMR/MMR integration — more industry attention but limited near-term direct impact on NuScale’s major government and utility partnerships. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robbins Geller launched an investigation into potential securities-law violations involving NuScale — a legal overhang that raises uncertainty and could pressure the stock if the probe expands. Read More.

Robbins Geller launched an investigation into potential securities-law violations involving NuScale — a legal overhang that raises uncertainty and could pressure the stock if the probe expands. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent Motley Fool coverage notes NuScale is still working to finalize its first sale and faces near-term cash outflows for milestone payments — a reminder of execution and financing risk despite long-term opportunity. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMR. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 price target on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. The trade was a 46.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

